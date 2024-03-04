‘FCT Operates Differently From Other Region’ – Senator Ireti Kingibe Speaks On Rift With Wike

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe, has debunked rumours of a rift between her and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Kingibe also emphasized that the ambiguity in the separation of powers in the FCT warrants careful examination.

She argued that FCT operates differently from other regions, stressing that every minister must recognise that the National Assembly and its members have a supervisory role over their actions.

She, however, expressed her commitment to working with all parties to address significant aspects of governance, including the needs of the people, prioritizing security, hunger, water, hospitals, and schools.

She said, “It’s important to recognise that the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, operates differently from other regions; here, the highest elected official is the Senator, as opposed to a governor.

“Moreover, we only have two representatives in the House of Representatives. The division of powers between the executive and the legislature in the FCT is ambiguous and warrants careful examination.

“Historically, despite the structural issues, previous ministers have acknowledged the legislators as the people’s representatives and collaborated with them to address the populace’s needs, thereby mitigating these systemic flaws.

“It is imperative for every minister to recognise that the National Assembly and its members have a supervisory role over their actions. This oversight appears to be the crux of the current contention.

“As a senator, there are numerous initiatives I am eager to pursue, provided our budget allows it. I aim to prioritize, especially the smaller, yet significant, aspects of governance.”