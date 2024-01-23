National Assembly Will Probe $470 Million Botched FCT CCTV Contract – Kingibe

In an effort to combat escalating insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT, has underscored the necessity of a more organized approach to community policing.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics,” Senator Kingibe highlighted the urgent need for effective security measures in the FCT.

Addressing the failed CCTV Camera contract, which amounted to $470 million, Kingibe pointed out a significant lapse in the project’s execution.

Despite the Chinese fulfilling their part of the agreement, she noted that Nigeria failed to make provisions for the operation of the cameras.

The Senator assured that the National Assembly is committed to investigating and resolving this issue.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Kingibe also emphasized the importance of enhanced surveillance along the borders of the FCT.

She pointed out that the areas bordering other states are often hotspots for criminal activities.

According to her, a synergy between community and regular policing is vital to address the security challenges effectively.

Kingibe’s call for a more structured approach to community policing in the FCT comes at a critical time when the nation is grappling with various security issues.

Naija News understands that FCT in the last few weeks has been battling with gunmen attacks and abduction.