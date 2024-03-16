‘You Cannot Intimidate Me, I Was A Minister Before Becoming Governor” – Wike Blasts Kinigbe

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is not interested in any form of friendship with the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe.

He insisted that he would not be coerced into becoming her friend and accused her of blackmailing him instead of communicating her problems through the right channels.

Speaking with selected newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Wike urged the senator to focus on her oversight functions.

The minister claimed that the lawmaker was aggrieved because the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, snubbed her for the position of the Senate Committee on FCT.

According to him, “I don’t want to be personal…she’s the Senator for FCT. She went around saying ‘oh, oh Wike is busy scraping roads…I should leave the roads till when the potholes come?

“Somebody wants to be your friend, and you say, ‘I don’t want to be your friend. Is it by force?’ The problem is that she wanted to be Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, and the Senate President said, ‘I’m not giving you’.

“What are you going to supervise me? You cannot supervise me. What is her interest, that I must see her? If I have a problem I’ll go and see her. I don’t have a problem. Nobody can intimidate me. Look, I was a Minister before. I became a governor of one of the most important states in Nigeria and she thinks that the only way you can bring me is to go to Channels, TVC, saying the Minister is not carrying me along.

“I don’t have the back to carry. It’s not about blackmailing. Do the right thing. Do you know her problem? She ran for election with my friend Philip Aduda, and she sees me taking Philip everywhere instead of her being the Senator. Should I abandon my friend because she failed the election?”