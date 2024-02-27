Wike vs Kingibe: Stop Playing Politics With FCT Security – Arewa Youths Tackle Senator

The Arewa Youth Assembly has told Senator Ireti Kingibe, to stop playing politics with the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group, in a statement on Monday, said the words of the Senator on how the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is handling security issues in the FCT are politically motivated.

Naija News recalls that Kingibe had said that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, does not care about the people living in the nation’s capital.

The Senator made the claim at an event organised by activist, Moses Paul, to mark the first anniversary of the 2023 presidential election.

She slammed Wike for what she described as an ‘I don’t care attitude.’

Kingibe said the attitude of the minister is worrisome, but they (Obidients) will devise a way of dealing with it.

Reacting to her submission, the Arewa Youth Assembly, in a statement released on Monday and signed by the Speaker, Mohammed Danlami, criticized the position of the Senator, accusing her of attempting to damage the Minister’s reputation for political reasons.

“We unequivocally state that the remarks are a politically motivated statement, driven by slander, witch-hunt, and image tarnishing that we find absurd and therefore condemn it in all ramifications,” declared Danlami.

The Assembly also identified some steps taken by Wike to address the security challenges in the FCT since he assumed office.

They listed the creation of joint-security task forces, the implementation of a digital security monitoring system, and the organization of regular security meetings across the six area councils of the FCT.

The Assembly also called on both Wike and Kingibe to stop the verbal assaults and focus on working for the people.

The Assembly further called on Senator Ireti to refrain from employing what it describes as ‘cheap tricks’ of political gameplay that could potentially distract from the security issues at hand and cause unrest among the residents of the FCT.

“Security of our people is too critical to be muddled with political games. We must rise above pettiness to safeguard the lives and properties of the FCT’s inhabitants.

“The Minister has not only prioritized the security of our people but has taken concrete steps to address the challenges head-on,” Danlami emphasized.