Wike Does Not Care About The People Living In FCT – Senator Kingibe

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the National Assembly, Ireti Kingibe has said that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike does not care about the people living in the nation’s capital.

The Senator made the claim on Wednesday at an event organised by activist Moses Paul, to mark the first anniversary of the 2023 presidential election.

She slammed Wike for what she described as ‘I don’t care attitude.’

Kingibe said the attitude of the minister is worrisome, but they (Obidients) will devise a way of dealing with it.

According to her, “We, as a nation right now, we are in trouble. Yes, you’ve elected me as senator of the FCT, which is the highest elected office in the FCT, but I have to work with a minister who doesn’t seem to realize that there are people living in the FCT.

“But we, Obidients, will have to figure a way around it.

“We need to start planning and organizing ourselves as quickly and possible. In fact, the condition (of the nation) is critical if we don’t do anything now. Insecurity is what is about to consume us.

“You can’t go to the farm. You can’t do anything. We have to take charge.”