Kogi Residents Storm Streets To Celebrate Natasha’s Tribunal Victory (Photos)

Residents in Kogi Central on Tuesday stormed the streets to celebrate the victory of the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at the election tribunal.

Naija News recalls that last Wednesday, the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kogi, ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan of the PDP was the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February.

The Tribunal chairman Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central in the Feb. 25 National Assembly poll, Abubakar Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reduced Natasha’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

The tribunal therefore invalidated the victory of Senator Ohere.

However, Nigeria Tribune revealed that in their bid to show solidarity with the PDP chieftain, supporters and members took to the streets yesterday to jubilate over her victory.

See some photos from the celebration.