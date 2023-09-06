Natasha Reacts As Tribunal Declares Her Winner Of Kogi Central Senatorial Poll

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to the ruling of Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal in her favour.

Naija News reports that the tribunal on Wednesday ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party was the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February.

It also invalidated the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress.

Tribunal chairman Justice K. A. Orjiako delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission reduced Akpoti-Uduaghan’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

Following the necessary corrections, the court declared her the winner of the election with 54,074 votes, surpassing Ohere, who got 51,291 votes.

Reacting, the mother of one wrote via her social media: “We WON!!! Victory for Kogi Central, Kogi state and Nigeria. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of PDP declared winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election 2023. Thank you God.”

Fans, friends and well-wishers, including internet personality Dabota Lawson and former Super Eagles player Daniel Amokachi, congratulated Akpoti-Uduaghan in the comment section.