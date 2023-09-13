Dele Momodu Speaks On Working For APC While In PDP

Nigerian journalist cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said politics should never be a matter of life and death.

Naija News reports that Momodu took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “Politics should never be a matter of life and death, but I will not be in PDP and work for APC and still claim to be in PDP… Neither of the two parties will ever trust you.

“Everyone respects men and women of principle and steadfastness… There’s nothing more difficult than telling your own friends the truth but that’s the path chosen by me… Majority of my friends are in APC, but they know my position on INEC and the shambolic Presidential election of 2023.

“PROFESSOR MAHMUD YAKUBU permanently missed the golden chance of ever joining the pantheon of great and visionary icons of Democracy.

“Speaking TRUTH to power should be the duty of every responsible citizen, no matter who’s in office.”