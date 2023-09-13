Another Premier League Player Punished For Breaching Betting Rules

Another Premier League Player, Harry Toffolo, has been slammed with a ban for breaching betting rules.

The 28-year-old Nottingham Forest player has admitted to breaking the betting laws 375 times, hence, the Football Association gave him a suspended five-month ban. The English left-back has also been fined £20,956 for the breach.

Based on the statement from the English FA, Harry Toffolo is expected to start serving his ban at the end of the 2024-2025 season which means that the ban won’t affect him in the ongoing 2023-2024 season.

Toffolo violated FA rules prohibiting players from placing bets or disclosing information that may be utilized for betting 375 times between January 22, 2014, and March 18, 2017.

He committed these breaches when he was contracted to Norwich City but he was on loan at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough, and Scunthorpe during the period he committed the breaches.

The English FA has promised that the official justifications for the decisions “will be published” as soon as possible.

Toffolo joined Forest last season after moving from Huddersfield, where he made 21 appearances. He made his sole appearance of the season as a substitute in the team’s Carabao Cup loss to Burnley.

Harry Toffolo’s suspended ban came four months after Brentford and English striker Ivan Toney, received an eight-month ban in May after confessing to breaking 232 FA betting rules.

Unfortunately for him, his ban did not have a grace period like that of Toffolo.

Toney cannot play professional football again until January 17, 2024, and is not allowed to train with a professional club until September 17, 2022.