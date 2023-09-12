Wike Meets Turkish Ambassador In Abuja (Photos)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has received the Turkish Ambassador, H.E. Hidayet Bayraktar, to discuss a partnership in the development of infrastructure and agriculture in the nation’s capital.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, the former Rivers governor said he met with the Turkish envoy on Monday in his office.

The minister added that he also requested for a visa policy that fosters greater amicability towards Nigerians to be considered.

He wrote: “Yesterday I received the @TurkishEmbAbuja Amb, H.E. Hidayet Bayraktar. We discussed mutually beneficial partnerships in the development of infrastructure & agriculture in the FCT.

“I also requested for a visa policy that fosters greater amicability towards Nigerians to be considered.”

See the photos below.