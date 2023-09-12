Any Contractor Caught Inflating Price Will Be Seriously Dealt With – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors and engineers handling road projects in Abuja against contract variations and price inflation.

Naija News reports that Wike gave the warning on Monday during the flag-off of the rehabilitation of 135 roads in the territory.

The minister also gave a completion timeline of six months, saying that the FCTA would pay all the contractors in full to enable them to complete the projects within the stipulated timeline.

He said; “To the contractors, let me warn you now. All these things you are doing with Engineering Services (department) will not work again. Nothing like variation; it will not work. Kobo, one naira, in the next seven days it becomes N15, it will not work again. It will not work, so don’t even try it. There is no variation in this job.

“We have the money to pay you. So, if you like to go to engineering services and do anything with them, it will not work.

“We are paying you your money and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime. We are going to pay you and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you.”

He also warned the Permanent Secretary in the Administration, Olusade Adesola, not to bring any paper asking for reconsideration or a file for unanticipated issues, saying that everything has been considered and anticipated.

The minister also urged residents to support the contractors to enable them to finish the job on time, adding that no development comes without some pains.