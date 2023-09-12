Keyamo Shares Photo With UAE ‘Tallest Man’

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, shared a photo of himself with a man he referred to as the tallest man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Keyamo, who was part of President Bola Tinubu’s entourage on a recent trip, shared the photo via his Instagram page.

Without disclosing the man’s name, the Minister said he stands at seven feet and five inches tall.

“After my official engagements today and after seeing off Mr. President to the airport, I met the tallest man in the UAE and the third tallest in the World by Guinness Book of Records. He stands at 226 centimetres (seven feet and five inches) tall. He is a doorman at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi and he is 59. Just to compare, I stand at 6 feet 2 inches,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Keyamo, on Monday, met his counterpart in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, over the diplomatic row between the two nations.

In a post via his verified X page on Monday night, Keyamo said he met the UAE Aviation minister on the sidelines of discussions between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

He wrote: “Earlier today, I engaged my counterpart in charge of Aviation in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of discussions by both Presidents before the breakthrough in negotiations.”