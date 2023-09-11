Keyamo Reacts As UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has reacted to the lifting of the Visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News earlier reported that the Arab country lifted its visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers after a bilateral meeting between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a statement released on Monday, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said the decision was reached after both leaders met in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

Reacting in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, Keyamo hailed President Tinubu for personally leading the delegation to end this impasse with the UAE.

The minister said all credit goes to the president because he made his job easier, adding that Tinubu’s impact during the discussion was crucial.

He wrote: “Special thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT for personally leading our delegation to end this impasse with the UAE. All credit goes to him.

“His Midas touch during the discussion was crucial. He just made my job easier!”