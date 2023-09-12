How Can You Escape It? – RMD Speaks On Difficulty In Being Faithful In Marriage

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has admitted it is challenging for entertainers to be faithful in marriage.

Naija News reports that the 62-year-old thespian stated this during an interview on the ‘Deep Dive’ Podcast, hosted by comedian Olateju Oyelakin, better known as Teju Babyface.

RMD said married male celebrities are often targeted by desperate ladies who aim to lure them into infidelity.

He noted that the appearance of the women often makes it difficult to escape infidelity, adding that a woman must understand what she is up against when married to a celebrity.

He said, “It’s very hard for entertainers to be faithful in marriage because of the line of work that we are in. Every one of us is married, we are the target. Look at how women are, how can you escape it? Women are like Delilah, they are like Jezebel, they prepare… The only way the enemy can perpetrate their real intention is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home.

“Then shut it down. It’s like shooting a General on the battlefield. You drop him and then the battalion scatter. Their mission is to take down the head of the family.

“So, it’s very difficult [to be faithful]. You have to get to the point where your wife understands what she is up against as well. Because if your wife is not up to speed on what she is up against, then you would be left open.”