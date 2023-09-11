UAE Govt Must First Stop Big Financial Criminals – Sowore Counters Shehu Sani Over Tinubu’s Move On Visa Ban

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has disagreed with the former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on the latest move of President Bola Tinubu in ending the Dubai Visa ban on Nigerians.

It could be recalled that the UAE authorities had in October 2022 slammed the visa ban on Nigerians. The development was coming shortly after the Emirates also suspended flights.

Naija News reported that Tinubu had a stopover in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the visa ban slammed on Nigeria and other diplomatic disputes.

Reacting, Shehu Sani said the effort of the Federal Government is a welcome development but insisted that the Government should also get involved in monitoring criminal activities perpetrated by some ‘unscrupulous’ Nigerian citizens.

He added that Nigerians must work on themselves, and the Nigerian Immigration Service should blacklist people involved in any crime.

He wrote on X, “The Efforts by the FG to reach out to the UAE Government to end the Dubai Visa ban is a welcome development, but the Nigerian Government has a lot to do to checkmate the criminal activities of some of our unscrupulous citizens.

“It took them years of hard work to build their country. No responsible country will allow such criminal activities. People suspected or involved in violent crimes,drug peddling or racketeering must be stopped and blacklisted by the Nigerian Immigration Service right here. We need to work on ourselves first.”

However, Sowore counted Sani, saying that the UAE government, beyond the focus on young criminals, should first investigate prominent politicians involved in ferrying billions of dollars meant for education and infrastructures to build and purchase mansions in Dubai.

Responding via X, he wrote, “Senior Comrade @ShehuSani, I agree with you, but beyond checkmating the small pickpockets in Dubai, the UAE must first stop the big financial criminals from Nigeria who ferry billions of dollars for education, healthcare, infrastructure and opportunities to build and/or purchase mansions in Dubai and other parts of the UAE, that way we don’t overlook the real crooked cats while chasing after rats.”