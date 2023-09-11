Tribunal Sacks PDP Senator, Declares Simon Lalong Winner Of Plateau South Senatorial Constituency

The election of Senator Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Plateau South Senatorial Constituency has been nullified by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The tribunal declared that former Governor Simon Bako Lalong who contested the senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and emerged second should be declared the winner.

Naija News reports that Lalong is currently the Minister of Labour and Employment under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The counsel to the All Progressives Congress, Edward Pwajok (SAN) who spoke to journalists shortly after the judgment on Monday, confirmed the position of the tribunal.

He disclosed that the Court held that the Peoples Democratic Party was not qualified to contest in the election following their refusal to conduct the ward congresses as ordered by a Jos High Court in the year 2021.

Plateau Governorship Tribunal Reserves Judgement

The Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting at Jos High Court, has reserved a date for judgement on the petition filed against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang candidate.

Naija News understands that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nentawe Yiwatda had filed a suit against Mutfwang.

The petitioners, in a suit no: EPT/PL/Gov/03/2023 between Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and APC are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 1st Respondent, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, 2nd Respondent, and his political party, PDP, 3rd Respondent.