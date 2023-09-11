Plateau Governorship Tribunal Reserves Judgement

The Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal, sitting at Jos High Court, has reserved a date for judgement on the petition filed against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang candidate.

Naija News understands that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nentawe Yiwatda had filed a suit against Mutfwang.

The petitioners, in a suit no: EPT/PL/Gov/03/2023 between Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and APC are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 1st Respondent, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, 2nd Respondent, and his political party, PDP, 3rd Respondent.

Tribunal Dismisses NNPP’s Case Against Mutfwang

In a related development, the governorship tribunal in Plateau State has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alfred Dabwan against Caleb Mutfwang and awarded the cost of N1.5m against the petitioner.

Dabwan had sought the nullification of the March 18, 2023 election which Mutfwang emerged victorious over what he termed the unlawful exclusion of the NNPP log by INEC in the ballot.