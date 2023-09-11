Sophia Momodu Gives Fresh Update On Relationship With Davido

Baby mama of popular musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, Sophia Momodu, has given a fresh update on her relationship with the father of her child.

Momodu, who took to Instagram live, revealed that her relationship with the musician is in the past.

According to her, whatever happened between the two was in the past, and her fans should respect that fact.

Naija News reports that her response came after her curious fans kept asking about the status of her relationship with the musician who is now married to Chioma.

Referring to Davido as ‘the person she and her daughter are affiliated with,’ Sophia issued a stern warning to her curious fan to respect her stand on the issue and not raise it again.

She said, “You all are not about to make me talk about anybody I don’t wanna talk about. I’ve told you guys, allow it. I don’t wanna talk about my ex or whatever is going on; never ever go there.

“That matter is buried and gone. There are other things I am more interested in, like Imade and I, other than anybody we’re affiliated with. Honestly, you need to show some respect.”

Sophia had recently hinted that she wanted to change her daughter’s last name.