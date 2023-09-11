Ruger Reveals Why He Will Not Crack Down On Impersonator Mimicking Him In Kenya

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has disclosed reasons he would not crack down on a Kenyan impersonating him in the East African country.

Naija News reports that the impersonator known as ‘Fake Ruger’ has been spotted performing Ruger’s songs in Kenya at various events.

Reacting in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Ruger said he wishes the impersonator well, stressing the man is trying to make ends meet.

The ‘Asiwaju’ crooner noted that the Kenyan is promoting his songs as people who listen to him will visit various platforms to stream the songs.

He said, “I wish him [‘Fake Ruger’] well, man. I’m happy for him. I won’t shut him down. He’s making his P’s [money]. Everybody must eat.

“My team called my attention to the impersonator but I said man is just trying to hustle. He’s actually promoting my songs in a way because he is not making his own songs and saying it’s Ruger that made the songs.

“He is singing mine, so at the end of the day, they will go back to their houses and stream those songs. That’s the most important thing. Everybody should calm down.”