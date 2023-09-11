Peter Obi Congratulates RCCG Pastor, Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Appointed As New Soun Of Ogbomosho

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has congratulated the newly-appointed Soun of Ogbomosho, Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

Naija News recalls Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde approved the appointment of Prince Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, who noted that the emergence of Ghandi followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The newly appointed monarch has already arrived in Nigeria and undergoing traditional rites ahead of his installation as the new Soun of Ogbomosho.

Reacting to the appointment, Obi took to his account on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate Olaoye on his appointment which he described as a round peg in a round hole.

The LP flagbearer urged the new royal father to build an egalitarian society everyone would be proud of and wished him a fruitful and rewarding reign.

The former Anambra State Governor wrote: “I most heartily congratulate Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye on his installation as the Soun of Ogbomosho Land. Prince Ghandi Olaoye’s elevation to the throne of his ancestors is laudable and most deserved.

“Having followed Prince Ghandi’s career, as a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Washington, I can say that he is a round peg in a round hole, a man well-equipped and destined for royalty.

“I appreciate him for taking on this heavy task of bringing a new modern and enlightened dimension to the leadership of traditional institutions in the country. This is one of the ways to help build a new and egalitarian society that we all would be proud of.

“Men like the new Royal father, who desire the progress of humanity and the development of society are encouraged to fully join the task of nation-building by working for the good of society, at different leadership levels. Our traditional institutions have a great contribution to make in our quest for a New Nigeria. I wish him well on his new challenges while encouraging him to continue to work for the progress of his immediate Ogbomosho community and our larger Nigerian society in general. We all must join hands to build the New Nigeria of our dreams.

“I congratulate the good people of Ogbomosho and wish the new Soun and his people a fruitful and rewarding reign.

“The New Nigeria is a land of infinite possibilities. -PO”