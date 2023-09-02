Governor Makinde Appoints Redeem Pastor As New Soun Of Ogbomosho

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, who noted that the emergence of Ghandi followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The statement said, “His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.”

The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the Soun-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding, and tolerance amongst his people.

He therefore called on all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

Naija News recalls the stool of the Soun was last occupied by Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who joined his ancestors on December 12th, 2021 at 111 years.

Oba Oyewunmi ascended the throne on October 24, 1973, and ruled for 48 years.

Why Emergence Of New Alaafin, Soun Is Delayed – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde had in April 2023, revealed why the emergence of the new Alafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland is been delayed.

According to Makinde, the appointment is delayed to allow due process to be followed in their selection to avoid a repeat of past mistakes.

Naija News gathered that Makinde stated this while swearing in the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The event was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The Oyo State Governor said he has reached out to the kingmakers in the two towns that an institutional framework should be followed in the selection of new Aalafin and Soun.