Why Emergence Of New Alaafin, Soun Is Delayed – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday revealed why the emergence of the new Alafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland is been delayed.

According to Makinde, the appointment is delayed to allow due process to be followed in their selection to avoid a repeat of past mistakes.

Naija News gathered that Makinde stated this while swearing in the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The event was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The Oyo State Governor said he has reached out to the kingmakers in the two towns that an institutional framework should be followed in the selection of new Aalafin and Soun.

Makinde said once due process is followed, things generally will work out more efficiently.

He said, “We have gone through a situation where a king was removed by the judiciary in the state after he had been on the throne for over 22 years.

“And I said to myself, not under my watch are we going to repeat the same mistake. I will rather delay and have due process followed.

“Then, if anybody decides to go to court after the emergence of the new traditional rulers, such exercise might be a nullity.

“I believe this is what we need in Nigeria right now – strong institutions.

“But, we also need people to build them, people with experience, capacity and people with a strong conviction to do what is right.

“That is why the appointment of people like Justice Iyabo Yerima is important because she has experience in leadership.”

The Oyo State Governor speaking on the swearing-in Yerima as a substantive Chief Judge, said her appointment was in accordance with Section 271 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

According to Makinde, Yerima’s swearing-in was done after the state House of Assembly confirmed her appointment.

Makinde in his congratulatory message vowed to give Yerima the needed support to succeed.

Yerima in her address pledged to take Judiciary in the state to a greater height.

She lauded Makinde for the cooperation which the judiciary in the state has been enjoying since the inception of his administration.

The Chief Judge, however, pleaded for the renovation of all the courtrooms in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun; High Court Judges, and other top government functionaries were in attendance.