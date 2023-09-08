Kingmakers Begin Traditional Rites, Install RCCG Pastor As Soun Of Ogbomoso

The Kingmakers of the ancient town of Ogbomoso on Friday installed Pastor Prince Ghandi Afolabi Laoye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The Areago High Chief, Sobalaje Otolorin led the installation that took place in Abata

Pastor Ghandi then proceeded into seclusion to commence traditional rites attached to the throne.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved family members approached the court to prevent the installation after the Oyo State Government announced Pastor Ghandi as the Oba-elect of Ogbomoso.

The Oyo state High Court in Ogbomoso had on Thursday restrained Governor Seyi Makinde, the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters or anyone else from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony or issuing certificate of installation to Olaoye until the final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

Earlier, Chief Otolorin disclosed that the kingmakers were not aware of restraining order by any court.

He further proclaimed the new Oba as His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye Orumogege III.