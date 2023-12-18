Nigerians Outraged As Picture Of Soun Of Ogbomoso Kneeling Before Pastor Adeboye Surfaces On Social Media

Social media users have continued to fault the Soun of Ogbomoso, Ghandi Olaoye for kneeling before the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye.

Naija News recalls that Ghandi Olaoye the new Soun of Ogbomoso used to be a pastor at the Adeboye led Redeem church.

Adeboye, on Sunday, revealed why he did not stop the new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, who was a pastor of RCCG in the United States of America, from vying for the stool.

Seyi Makinde approved the selection of Olaoye as the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland, on September 2, 2023, from Olaoye Ruling House after duly selected by the kingmakers in the ancient town.

Pastor Adeboye, while speaking at Beulah Baptist Conference, Ogbomoso, the venue of the interdenominational thanksgiving services for the new Soun, said he knew Olaoye was destined to be the king.

At the inauguration, the new traditional ruler knelt before the Redeem pastor for prayers, a development that has continued to anger some Nigerians who believed that traditional rulers ought to command greater respect.

Reacting to the now viral picture on X, @RealAdeshina who shared the image said it was disheartening and very disgusting.

“I can’t lie, this thing dey pain me. This is an insult, disheartening and very disgusting! Radarada!” he wrote.

Suleiman Tajudeen wrote, “This is ridiculous! The King need not kneel!”

On his part, Oluwafemi Olugodi said the act was a profound disrespect to the Yoruba culture

“When we talk about the traditional aspect of the party’s exit, I must admit, it deeply troubles me. This is not only insulting but also disheartening and profoundly disrespectful to our culture,” he wrote.

Condemning the act, @Iledare lamented that Nigerians had formed the habit of mixing culture and tradition with foreign religion.

“I am with you Prince Adeshina…people complain about the terrible state of our land. But what do you expect when you mix our culture and tradition with foreign religion? -CONFUSION- The change starts with you, use OmoOba instead of Prince. Everything counts,” he wrote.

Oláṣeéní Jímbàt Òrànmíyàn called for the removal of the recently installed traditional ruler.

“Kingmakers in Ogbomoso and the youths should pasuade him to leave the throne….the embarrassment is an eyesore. Rudurudu,” Jimbat wrote.

@freetalkerr wrote, “He was ADEBOYE s1ave b4 becoming this lol so b calm.”

On his part, Olawale Akinkunmi said, “Even the northern Emir will not kneel or bow to any Imam,shaik or waliyu.”