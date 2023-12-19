Makinde Threatens To Fight Back If Cases Brought Against Soun Of Ogbomoso Are Not Dropped

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has threatened to use his power to fight back if different cases filed against the enthronement of Oba Ghadi Olaoye, Orumogege III, as Soun of Ogbomoso land were not removed from the Court.

Naija News recalls that one of the throne contenders, Prince Kabir Olaoye, approached the Court disputing Oba Olaoye’s emergence and the process that brought him to power.

But, in making the order in suit no. HOG/27/2022, Presiding Judge Justice Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun ordered all the parties to preserve the status quo ante until the appeal already filed by the state government and Oba Olaoye’s defense was heard and decided.

Makinde, in his speech after presenting the Instrument of Office and Staff of Office to Oba Olaoye at the Ogbomoso township stadium, said, “By now we should put behind us the issue of litigation. I hope before the end of next week, all the cases pending at various courts on the enthronement of Soun of Ogbomosoland will be withdrawn.

“However, if the litigants fail to heed the calls, I will not hesitate to use the instrument of office to fight back. I pray that the scenario that played out in one of the communities in this state when a suit lingered for 20 years and the king was subsequently removed from the throne will not happen in Ogbomoso. We pray that such a thing will not happen in Ogbomosoland.”