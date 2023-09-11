Man United Ex-Manager, Solskjaer Gets Coaching Job Offer

Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has received an offer to coach the Norway women’s national team.

Confirming the development during a chat with Norwegian outlet, NRK, Solskjaer said he rejected the offer.

Naija News reports that the 50-year-old football coach has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United two years ago.

Solskjaer had been previously linked with a managerial position at Burnley and Leicester among a few English Premier League sides but none had clicked for him since 2021 when his contract with the Red Devils was terminated.

Solskjaer’s rumoured report of a managerial opportunity for the Norway women’s national football team started after Norway suffered an early elimination at the 2023 Women’s World Cup over the summer.

However, Solskjaer has now claimed that he has already turned down the chance to coach the team.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet NRK, Solskjaer said: “Yes, I have spoken to the association about the job as national coach – of course I have it.

“They have asked. But I am not ready for that yet.”

Solskjaer made 67 caps for Norway men’s national team during his playing career, scoring 23 goals.