Kaduna Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Others

The Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it neutralized four and also arrested thirteen suspected kidnappers in recent operations.

While parading the arrested suspects at the command headquarters on Monday, the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Manir Hassan, said suspected kidnappers were killed during gunbattle at different locations in the state.

He said the string operation happened following an intelligence report about the suspects’ nefarious activities in the areas.

Hassan noted that among the suspects is one Auwal Saidu, a private security guard, who allegedly masterminded the abduction of his boss from his residence and later collected the sum of N10 million as ransom before he and his gang members released the victim.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects included two AK-47 rifles, three locally made revolvers, two motorcycles and 15 live cartridges as well as bags of marijuana, Naija News understands.

The police spokesman said all the arrested suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of its investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), announced earlier that it intercepted some Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) being transported to Kaduna from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, by a suspect.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday that the transporter, Oluwagbenga Leke, 33, was nabbed with no fewer than 399 pieces of the explosives on September 7 along Mokwa-Jebba road.

According to NDLEA, the suspect claimed that the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna.

The statement added that the suspect and exhibits were transferred to the military authorities in Niger.