NDLEA Intercepts 399 Local Bombs Heading To Kaduna From Ibadan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the interception of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) being transported to Kaduna from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, by a suspect.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday that the transporter, Oluwagbenga Leke, 33, was nabbed with no fewer than 399 pieces of the explosives on September 7 along Mokwa-Jebba road.

According to NDLEA, the suspect claimed that the explosives were handed to him at a park in Ibadan to be delivered to someone in Kaduna.

The statement added that the suspect and exhibits were transferred to the military authorities in Niger.

In another operation, the agency said it arrested two suspects, Ahmed Yusuf and Rilwan Nura, in Kaduna, on September 6 in connection with the seizure of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55kg along Abuja road.

Also, a suspected drug dealer in Ogun, Yinka Azeez, was arrested at Sabo Lafenwa, Abeokuta, on September 5. His arrest followed the seizure of 41kg of cannabis from an individual, Titilayo Adetayo, at Sagamu Interchange on September 4.

Similarly, two suspects, Muhammad Aliyu, 38, and Abdullahi Zakariya, 40, were arrested on September 5 along Zaria-Kano Road and at Hayin Arewa Hotoro in Kano, respectively.

The two had over 426.5kg of skunk in their possession, NDLEA said, noting that another suspect, Onyeka Uzor, 25, was arrested at Idemili, Anambra state, with 64.8kg skunk and tramadol.

“Destiny Irabor was nabbed on Friday 8th September with over 180kgs Opioids loaded in his Toyota Sienna car,” said the statement.

The NDLEA statement added, “In Edo, operatives stormed the Ekudo forest, Onwude LGA, where they destroyed cannabis farms measuring 4.236347 hectares. The operatives on Thursday, September 7, raided the house of one Amuodu Egwehide, 40, in Iloje Okpuje, Owan West LGA, where they recovered 22 bags of skunk weighing 261.4kg.”

The anti-narcotics agency also mentioned that its operatives arrested a 60-year-old grandma, Eunice Egwehide, in the town with 17kg of skunk.

The NDLEA latest report added: “A suspect, Gapchiya Modu, 26, was arrested with 60kg of cannabis along Kano-Nguru road, Nguru, Yobe. While in Imo, 200 blocks of the same substance weighing 57kg were recovered from Usim Orji, 45, along Aba-Owerri Road on 6th September

“After over two months of surveillance, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, September 6, arrested a wanted kingpin, Idoko Festus Ifesinachi, 40, linked to the importation of 76.9kg Canadian Loud. It was intercepted in a container marked MSDU6686346 at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers on 2nd June.”