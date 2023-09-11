Ezekwesili Reacts To Akintola Williams’ Death

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed sadness over the death of the doyen of accounting, Chief Akintola Willaims.

Naija News earlier reported that Williams, who was Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, died at the age of 104 at his house in Lagos, on Monday.

The elder statesman was a founding member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and was also a member of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors.

Reacting to the death of the elder statesman in a post via her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle hours after the sad incident, Ezekwesili said Williams had a historically impactful life.

The former minister said as young trainees in his company, to be in his presence felt like one had already attained Greatness because of his impact.

She asked God for comfort for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and wider families, as well as the Alumni of the great Accountancy practice he founded.

He wrote: “Awww, it’s Goodbye at last. What a historically impactful life!

“Praise God for the legend that was the doyen of the accountancy profession in Africa, Pa Akintola Williams. He had only some weeks ago celebrated his 104th birthday and has now passed on to the great beyond.

“As young trainees in our days at Deloitte & Touché Akintola Williams, to be in his presence felt like one had already attained Greatness. #Unforgettable impact on our lives then and after.

“May God comfort children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and wider families as well as the Alum of the great Accountancy practice he founded.”