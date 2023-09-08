Ezekwesili Reacts as Peter Obi, Atiku Head To Supreme Court

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is rightly being contested by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the tribunal, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

In a post via her verified X handle on Friday, Ezekwesili expressed his admiration for all the citizens who have refused to accept the tribunal ruling, adding that all eyes are still on the judiciary until the entire constitutional process is exhausted.

The former minister added that democracy belongs to the citizens, not politicians and regulators, no matter how entrenched they may be.

She wrote: “The #PEPTJudgement is rightly being contested by the petitioners who have headed to the final arbiter, the Supreme Court.

“As arduous as the Constitutional Process is in our Democracy, my admiration is for all Citizens who have refused to “simply move on”.

“Democracy belongs to Citizens, not politicians and regulators, no matter how entrenched they may be.

”So #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is still a thing, until the entire Constitutional Process is exhausted.

“Liberating society and people from an entrenched and perverse political culture is never a dash.

Stand on.”