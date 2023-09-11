Accounting Icon, Pa Akintola Williams Passes Away At 104

The doyen of accounting in Nigeria and Africa, Pa Akintola Williams, has passed away at the age of 104 years old.

Pa Williams is the first Nigerian to qualify as a chartered accountant.

This is coming days after Williams celebrated his 104 birthday.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu celebrated the achievements of Williams.

The President in a statement released through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, last Thursday, said Akintola’s vision and resilience have altered the history of Nigeria for the better.

President Tinubu used the occasion to rejoice with Chief Williams, on the joyous occasion of his 104th birthday.

Tinubu while appreciating the contribution of Williams to national development, prayed for his continued good health.