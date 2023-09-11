Obasanjo Speaks On Encounter With Late Akintola Williams

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has eulogised the doyen of the accounting profession in Africa, late Akintola Williams, as someone who was so pervasive and consistent for his contributions and influence to the accounting professionals in particular and the nation in general.

Naija News reported that Williams died in his Lagos residence on Monday, a few weeks after celebrating his 104th birthday.

Obasanjo, in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, relayed his over 50-year relationship with Pa Williams, saying he inspired and warmed people to himself.

He said Williams was an icon and an unusual specimen of the human being and a nationally renowned and globally acclaimed accountant.

Obasanjo added that his interactions with the deceased were tangential for several reasons and prayed that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said, “I had directly and indirectly enjoyed his advice and support. In his cucumber cool, sober and unruffled disposition, he inspired you and warmed you to himself.

“His reflections and piercing insights and insistence for truth and accountability cannot but inspire you. I often admired his calm mien and disposition and when I asked a friend, why is he always so calm, composed and methodical? He answered, It is because he has strong internal antenna for controls.

“He was so pervasive and consistent in his contributions and influence that the accounting professionals in particular and the nation in general must keenly feel his departure. He was an icon and an unusual specimen of human being as well as a nationally-renowned and globally-acclaimed accountant.

“I must confess that my interactions with Mr. Akintola Williams were tangential for a number of reasons. When those of us in the military in the province like Kaduna, where I was, came to Lagos in the mid-1960s, we were looking at the likes of Mr. Akintola Williams at a distance with great admiration and in awe.

“I pray that the Almighty will grant him sweet repose and give you and other members of his family the strength to bear the heavy and irreparable loss.”