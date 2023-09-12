Peter Obi Mourns Late Pa Akintola Williams

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi has reacted to the death of prominent Nigerian accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

The iconic accountant passed away at the age of 104 as earlier reported by Naija News.

Obi, in a condolence message shared via his official page on X formerly known as Twitter said: “On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the family of Late Pa Akintola Williams who has just passed unto glory.

“I thank God for his long, productive and fruitful life, and for the great legacies he left behind in the field of accounting as well as his visible contributions to the economy.

“As Nigeria’s father of accounting, Pa Akintola Williams played very significant roles in the building of the accounting profession in the country and contributed in the development of our nation’s financial sector.

“He also mentored many young minds to become professional accountants. The entire nation will miss him. As he goes home to his maker, may God grant him eternal rest and grant his immediate family, and all of us in Nigeria, the fortitude to bear his loss. “