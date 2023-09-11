Atiku Mourns Grandfather Of Accounting In Nigeria, Akintola Williams

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of prominent Nigerian accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

The iconic accountant passed away at the age of 104 years old as earlier reported by Naija News.

Atiku, in a condolence message by his media office on Monday, said that, “The late Akintola Williams was not just the grandfather of Accounting in Nigeria, his lifetime was a great lesson in moral uprightness.”

Pointing out the contribution of the Williams family in general, Atiku recalled that the deceased was the elder brother to also late famous lawyer, Chief FRA Williams and the PDP candidate acknowledged that “The Williams’ family had provided Nigeria with great stars whose lights shall remain glowing in our memory as a country.”

Atiku remarked that Chief Akintola Williams was a blessed man, “and that is even more manifest in the good, long life that he enjoyed till the prime age of 104.”

The former Vice President also condoled with the Williams family over the loss of a patriarch, praying that God should uphold the family at this peculiar moment.

Atiku also sent condolences to the people and government of Lagos State over the loss of an illustrious and towering personality according to a statement from his media office.