Man United Delay Antony’s Return Over Sexual Allegations

English Premier League side, Manchester United has delayed Antony’s return to the club.

The decision was reached by the Red Devils following sexual accusations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriel Cavallin.

Manchester United in a statement acknowledged the allegations made against the Brazillian international.

The statement read, “Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

“However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

The Brazilian forward had earlier denied accusations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions.

Antony was subsequently left out of Brazil’s most recent batch of international fixtures, as Greater Manchester and Sao Paulo Police conducted an investigation.

Meanwhile, another woman, Ingrid Lana, has accused him of assault.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet Record TV, the lady accused Antony of attempting to pressure her into having sexual intercourse.

However, Antony has strongly denied the new claims, which are alleged to have taken place during a trip to England in 2022.

Ingrid Lana says she was in the country on a business trip when she was invited to the player’s house.

She said during an interview which will be aired on September 10, “He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn’t want to. He pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head.

“My purpose was just business. Arriving there at his invitation, I realised that he had ulterior motives. I’ve never been anyone’s lover.”