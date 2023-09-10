Demolition: ‘It Is Nothing But Executive Recklessness’ – Gbenga Daniel’s Wife Blasts Gov Dapo Abiodun

Olufunke Daniel, wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has reacted to the demolition of her complex in Ijebu-Ode by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s government.

Naija News had reported that the Ogun State Government had demolished the five-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode, owned by Mrs. Funke, wife of former Governor and current Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel.

However, in a statement through her lawyer, Adeyinka Kotoye, S.A.N of PAGE Law Office, the former first lady slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun, describing the act as executive recklessness.

She said the government ignored court papers served on its agents on Thursday, September 7, asking them to stop all actions on the building.

According to the statement, the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority scaled the building on August 1 without prior notice.

Olufunke Daniel further explained that the management of the complex had, on August 2, applied for unsealing and regularization of the building, paying the mandatory fee of N500,000 to the state government.

She noted there is evidence of payment, adding they were shocked that the state government ignored the legal process and demolished the complex in the early hours of today.

The statement reads, “I want to believe that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was not informed of this illegality. But if he was informed and still decided to use the instruments of the State against our clients, it is nothing but executive recklessness. But we will continue to fight for justice and ensure that our clients.

“This matter began when the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority scaled the building on August 1 without any prior notice. Interestingly, a quit notice was only served on August 31 by the same Planning and Development Authority asking the owner to vacate the premises within three days.

“Meanwhile, Datkem applied for unsealing and regularization of the building on August 2 and paid the mandatory fee of N500, 000 to the Ogun State government. We have evidence of this payment. However, we were shocked and astonished that the Ogun State government ignored the ongoing legal process and went ahead to demolish the complex in the early hours of Sunday. We want to believe the State Attorney General’s advice was ignored on this matter.

“Our clients, as law-abiding citizens of Ogun State, will continue to seek redress in the courts. Even when our clients have suffered unimaginable and huge losses as a result of this illegal demolition, we will not relent in pursuing justice in the courts.”