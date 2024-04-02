Reps Summon KFC For Discrimination Against Son Of Former Governor With Disability

Advertisement

The House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities has summoned the management team of the renowned fast-food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), to address concerns surrounding the alleged mistreatment of Adebola Daniel, the son of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, who has a disability.

The committee’s chairman, Bashiru Ayinla, shared this during a briefing with House of Representatives correspondents at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ayinla, who represents Oshodi/Isolo-1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State, under the All Progressives Congress, asserted that the committee is committed to ensuring that individuals found to have violated the Disability Act face appropriate legal consequences.

Naija News recalls that Adebola, who relies on a wheelchair, was recently refused entry to the KFC outlet located within the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, with the manager purportedly declaring, “No wheelchair allowed.”

Commenting on the situation, the legislator said, “We have invited KFC and there will be an investigation which will be based on House rules.

“The discriminatory incident, highlighted by Mr Daniel’s public account, sheds light on the challenges being faced by individuals with disabilities in Nigeria.

“Mr Daniel, a wheelchair user, faced humiliation when he was refused entry to the KFC outlet, with the manager stating, ‘No wheelchair allowed.’ This treatment is unacceptable and goes against the principles of inclusivity and respect, and it is a violation of the Disability Act.

“The case of Mr Adebola Daniel is one in millions of other unreported cases of such abuses and injustices against people with disabilities. This will no longer be tolerated by the governments at all levels. Any establishments within the shore of our country, irrespective of owners’ status, should take note. Enough is enough!

“The Discrimination against People with Disabilities Prohibition Act 2018, passed by the National Assembly, aims to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

“However, compliance with this Act has been lacking since the grace period ended in January.”

Furthermore, he emphasized that restricting individuals with disabilities from accessing public spaces is not only disrespectful but also undermines the ongoing efforts to enforce the Disability Act.