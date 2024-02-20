‘Tinubu Is Trying To Find Solution To Failed Economy Inherited From Buhari’ – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun state and current senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has said Nigerians are currently going through hardship because of the failed economy President Bola Tinubu inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Gbenga made this known during his ‘thank you tour’ at Ijebu Ode local government area of the State.

The ex-governor said President Tinubu is working to find solutions to the economic challenges facing the nation.

He pleaded with Nigerians to show understanding and cooperate with Tinubu’s administration, as he remains committed to a more prosperous nation.

He said, “Really, things might not be so good as we want it, but I want to plead with you my people to show understanding because our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited what we can call a failed economy. All what he is trying to do now is to find solution to the challenges.

“I want to assure you that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and our country will be better for it. The President needs our cooperation now than ever before, and I am assuring you that just very soon everything will be fine with us.”