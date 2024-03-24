List Of Dignitaries At Gbenga Daniel’s Wife’s Birthday Party (Photos)

Politicians, celebrities business moguls and other distinguished guests, on Saturday, converged at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State to celebrate Olufunke Daniel, the wife of a former Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, on the occasion of her 60th birthday.

The ambience of the hall where the event took place was beautifully adorned with vibrant decorations that added to the jubilant atmosphere.

The celebrant, looking resplendent, donned an all-white traditional attire that harmonised beautifully with her husband’s matching outfit.

One of the highlights of the event was when a popular saxophonist, Beejaysax, thrilled the audience with melodious tunes that resonated through the venue.

Also, Juju music legend, Sunny Ade was at his signature best as he dazzled the birthday girl and her family and friends with his eclectic dance steps.

Notable personalities in attendance at the event included the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Morro, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.

Other dignitaries at the event included the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Chairman of Eleganza Group of Companies, Rasaq Okoya and his wife, Shade; former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, among others.

Also at the event included the Chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko; former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

See other pictures from the event below.