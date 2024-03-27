Video: Popular Fast Food Stops Son Of Former Governor From Entering Lounge

Debola Daniel, the son of a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has called out a popular fast food chain for refusing to grant him entrance to their lounge due to his disability.

Daniel disclosed that he experienced the worst kind of public humiliation in KFC restaurant.

According to him, the unpleasant ordeal occured at the KFC located at the Murtal Muhammed Airport.

He explained that he was at the airport to catch a flight to London and decided to visit the lounge and wait there till it was time to leave.

However, Daniel disclosed that as soon as he and his family members tried to enter the lounge, the manager told them that “no wheelchair was allowed.”

He said his wife and brother tried to argue with the manager but she refused to yield and insisted that it was the policy at the branch.

Speaking via his X account, Daniel wrote, “Never has this been more true than it has ever been today where I faced the worst sort of public humiliation that I have ever experienced. To think that this happened at an international brand @kfc @kfcnigeria at an international airport – Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos – is unthinkable

“I arrived at the airport as normal for my Virgin Atlantic flight to london. I’m a frequent flyer and I’m extremely familiar with all due processes at Murtala Muhammed Airport. Years ago, after all security and immigration formalities have been completed, I would normally go to the OASIS lounge to wait for my flight.

“For the past 3 years, the lift to the lounge has been out of service so I’ve often found solace in other establishments, sometimes lounges, sometimes restaurants such as @kfc @kfcnigeria

“Today I chose KFC – what a colossal mistake. I entered the restaurant with 4 other travel companions consisting of my brothers and wife. The security personnel at KFC, Samuel, greeted me by name as I’ve been there multiple times. Just as we were about to sit, the lady at the till – who was apparently the manager – called out loudly, “NO WHEELCHAIRS ALLOWED”.

“Our group paused in confusion, before my brother, Taiwo, asked what she meant. She refused to listen to reason and stood her ground that at @kfc @kfcnigeria Murtala Muhammed branch, wheelchairs and wheelchair users of all shapes and sizes were not permitted in the premises and we should leave immediately.

“My siblings and wife became instantly irate and proceeded to debate her position with her, ultimately cumulating in raised voices and strong verbal protests. If there’s one thing I hate more than anything in this life is to create a scene. I detest it. I do not like to draw attention to myself and as such I began pleading with my people that we should just leave.

“My wife took some video footage and my brothers took some pictures. There were at least 5 other witnesses at the scene, who tried to intervene as things unfolded. Eventually our party departed to another lounge upset and quite frankly pissed off.”

Watch the video below,