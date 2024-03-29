Tinubu Govt Speaks On Discrimination Against Ex-gov’s Son

Advertisement

The Federal Government has condemned an international fast food restaurant chain, KFC, over its discriminatory treatment of an individual with reduced mobility, Debola Daniel, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

In a post via its verified X handle on Thursday, signed by its Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) described the food outlet’s action as unlawful.

The Commission said it strongly condemns any form of discrimination against consumers, especially those based on disability.

It also described the action as not only unlawful but also inhumane and contrary to the values that a society holds dearly.

The FCCPC added that it would continue to work closely with relevant authorities to ensure appropriate redress for the aggrieved consumer in this case.

According to the Commission, it would ensure that the KFC outlet in question takes full responsibility for its actions.

Recall that the victim of the maltreatment, Adebola Daniel, son of former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, recounted his experience at the KFC outlet of the airport in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday via his X handle, @DebolaDaniel.

Daniel, a passenger with reduced mobility, described his ordeal as “the worst sort of public humiliation” he ever had.