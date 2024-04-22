Breaking: FG Raids Abuja Chinese Supermarket Which Discriminates Against Nigerians

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Monday raided the Chinese supermarket in Abuja, which allegedly prevents Nigerians from shopping from it.

This follows the outrage from Nigerians on Sunday who took to social media to condemn the management of the Abuja-based Chinese supermarket denying Nigerians entry into the facility.

Naija News learnt that the supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce, along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, is acclaimed as a destination for Chinese cuisine and beverages.

Surprisingly, entry into the supermarket, is said to be restricted exclusively to Chinese individuals.

The facility manager of the complex, Shaibu Sanusi, has verified that individuals from outside the complex who are Nigerian do not engage in shopping there, but those Nigerians who reside within the complex are allowed access for shopping purposes.

While the supermarket is closed, the FCCPC has suggested that individuals may be staying inside in an attempt to evade interaction with the agency.

Details later…