Watch Moment Akeredolu Reunites With Family After Months On Medical Leave Abroad

A video making rounds on social media has captured the moment the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, reunited with his family after a three-month medical trip abroad.

In the clip, the governor could be seen spending some time with his grandchildren, his kids and his wife, Betty Akeredolu, in the living room.

Naija News understands that Governor Akeredolu had been away from the country for three months for medical treatment in Germany and had officially delegated the responsibilities of governing the state to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by transferring power to him in an acting capacity through a letter communicated to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Governor on Friday confirmed his return to office in a letter forwarded to the State House of Assembly.

Following his arrival in the country, a video of the Ondo State Governor with his family has surfaced.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Governor, during a meeting with Ondo stakeholders, stated that he is fully recovered and will complete his tenure successfully.

Akeredolu, who expressed hope that he would be alive to finish his tenure in 2025, commended members of his cabinet for their prayers and commitment to work while he was away.

The governor said he has fully returned and will immediately resume duties.

While thanking God for his health, Akeredolu said it was the will of the good people of Ondo State that came to pass.