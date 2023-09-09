Victor Boniface Credits Xabi Alonso For Current Form

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has attributed his outstanding performance so far in the German Bundesliga to his Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso.

Victor Boniface has been in excellent form since he arrived at the German Bundesliga side this summer. The 22-year-old striker has helped Bayer Leverkusen to remain in first place on the league table by scoring four goals and providing two assists in just five games.

Currently, in the German Bundesliga, Boniface is the league’s 6th top scorer and is the second player with the most shot attempts. He has made a total of 21 shots on goal so far this season.

In the Bayer Leverkusen squad, Boniface is the 6th player with the highest number of passes (three) leading to a goal. The 22-year-old has won 36 tackling duels as well, climbing as high as seventh place in the league on tackling chart.

Due to his outstanding start to the season, the 22-year-old attacker has been nominated for two Bundesliga awards. Victor Boniface has been nominated for both Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month awards in the Bundesliga.

His outstanding performance from his days at Union Saint-Gilloise which prompted Bayer Leverkusen to sign him, and his form so far in Germany has earned him a place in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the first time in his career.

Boniface is expected to make his international debut for Nigeria against Sao Tome and Principe at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Ahead of the final AFCON qualification match in Uyo, the fast-rising star told the press that Alonso who made his name in football at Liverpool and Real Madrid, is the secret of his current form.

The youngster said, “I give credit to the coach (Xabi Alonso) and all the players as well because the way we play seems like we have known ourselves for so long. The coach is doing all this for the team.”