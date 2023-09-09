Jordan Torunarigha Aims To Prove His Patriotism For Super Eagles Of Nigeria

Super Eagles’ new invitee, Jordan Torunarigha, is ready to silence his critics and leave a lasting impression as he begins his international career with Nigeria.

After originally turning down the opportunity to represent Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Torunarigha finally decided to represent the country when it became obvious that he wouldn’t have a place in Germany’s national team.

Torunarigha aims to improve Super Eagles’ performance and delight Nigerian football fans in what may be his professional debut against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday in a qualifier for the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

The German-born defender who currently plays for Belgian club Gent is determined to disprove people who criticized him for initially choosing Germany over Nigeria by showing his patriotism for the country on the pitch.

The 26-year-old talented center-back expressed his delight about representing his nation on the field and acknowledged the opportunity of training alongside Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen and AC Milan’s new signing Samuel Chukwueze.

Torunarigha also acknowledged the valuable guidance received from his new national teammates that helped him adapt to the Super Eagles’ system, like Jamilu Collins and William Troost-Ekong.

“It is nice to meet the players, and I think all of them are nice people. It is also nice to train with big players like Osimhen and Chukwueze. Captain Troost-Ekong and Collins have really helped me to find my feet here,” Jordan Torunarigha told NFF TV.

He added, “This is my first call-up and I hope I will be given time to show the fans who have been criticizing me for denying Nigeria what I am made of. I am a young guy and I want to show Nigerians what I can offer.”