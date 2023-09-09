God Gave Us A President And A Minister – Oyetola 

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful in Osun state that the party should be full of thanksgiving because it has a president and a minister now.

The minister, while speaking to party faithful in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, said the party has all reasons to thank God because even though they were struggling to get a second term which eloped them, God compensated them with the victory of the President Bola Tinubu and his own appointment as minister.

Oyetola noted, “Ours is thanksgiving for all that God has done for us. We thank God that our victory was affirmed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday (Wednesday). It affirmed the victory of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Truly, we were struggling for a second term, but God knows it is not yet time, He gave us a president and today, he has given us a minister. I am happy that our party is united and formidable. We are truly removing chaff from the grains, and by the grace of God, our party will be structured.

“APC is our party, and it belongs to every one of us. If truly it is our common patrimony, then, nobody should think of destroying the party. There is room for reconciliation. We are for genuine reconciliation, not otherwise,” Naija News learned.

Recall that Oyetola lost in his second term bid as a governor of the state in the last governorship election in the state.

He lost his seat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke, whose victory was affirmed at both the election tribunal in the state and at the supreme court. However, Oyetola had been appointed as a minister by President Tinubu.