Akeredolu Signs LCDA Bill Into Law Upon Resumption

Upon resumption from medical leave in Germany, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state into law.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure, the state capital.

Olatunde said the bill was presented to the governor for assent by Speaker Oladiji Olamide, during a brief ceremony held at the Government House in Akure.

The governor’s spokesman stated that the number of local councils in the State rose to 51 with the establishment of the LCDAs.

He explained that the signing of the bill into law was in fulfilment of Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises as well as addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

Olatunde added that Akeredolu also thanked the people for the show of love and affection during his battles.

“Your outpour of love wrapped in prayers, kind words, cheering messages, affectionate support, as well as countless displays of varied forms of brotherliness during my recovery process, were heart-lifting.

“The love and prayers were, indeed, potent enhancers which aided my recovery and deepened my abiding faith in God and service to humanity, ” he quoted the governor as saying.