Yahaya Bello Reacts As Tribunal Sacks APC Senator, Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared that Wednesday’s Election Petition Tribunal judgement overturning the February 25 Kogi Central senatorial election, declaring Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party as the actual winner will not affect the senatorial seats of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that the Tribunal invalidated the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere, the candidate of APC.

Tribunal chairman Justice K. A. Orjiako delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA).

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission reduced Akpoti-Uduaghan’s results in those areas and omitted the results of three other polling units meant for Natasha in the same LGA.

Following the necessary corrections, the court declared her the winner of the election with 54,074 votes, surpassing Ohere, who got 51,291 votes.

While speaking to State House Correspondents in Abuja, Governor Bello assured that APC will still retain three senatorial seats despite the appeal court’s judgement.

He said, “I want to assure you that even judging from yesterday’s pronouncement at the appeal court, we’re going to have our three-over-three senate in Kogi State, I can assure you.”