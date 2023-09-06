Connect with us

Tribunal Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner Of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been declared winner of the Kogi East Senatorial election held on February 25, 2023.

Naija News gathered that the election petition tribunal sitting in Lokoja issued the declaration on Wednesday.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiakoin, in his ruling on Wednesday, said Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere, who polled 51,291 votes.

Justice Orjiakoin said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced in the areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as three other polling units result that was deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same LGA.


He urged Ohere to pay Akpoti-Uduaghan N500,000 for the cost of the petition.

