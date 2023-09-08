PDP Gave Birth To All Other Parties In Nigeria Including APC – Atiku

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says the party is the mother of all other political parties in Nigeria including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Vice President went ahead to charge members of the PDP to remain loyal to the party.

Atiku made the call on Thursday during a press conference to address the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in which his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu was thrown out.

Atiku however said despite the outcome, he is still standing strong and party members also have no reason to despair.

“Let me finally give hope to some of the delusional or disappointed members of our party. I am one of the foundational members of this party, and I’m still strong.

“This party gave birth to any other party you can think of in this country today. Whether you are APC, or APM—whatever you call yourself—your mother is the PDP.

“What is most important for us is to make sure we remain loyal and faithful members of this historic party. This is the only party since the creation of Nigeria that is as old as it is today.

“We have a record to protect, promote, and foster. You may be fathers today, but you will always be proud of your grandfather, not to mention your great-grandfather. Why will you not want to be proud to be a member of the PDP? There’s absolutely no reason.

“I, therefore, want to urge our memes to remain loyal and dedicated and foster national unity and cohesion,” Atiku said.